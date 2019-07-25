Truck Driver Killed In Horror Pacific Hwy Crash

A truck driver has died following a horror crash on the Pacific Highway at Nabiac.

A B-Double rolled just before midnight, with a second truck then colliding with the wreckage.

One of the drivers, a man aged in his 60's, died at the scene.

The second driver was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, suffering a head injury.

The crash blocked the highway northbound for several hours.

A contra flow is currently in place allowing traffic to get past.