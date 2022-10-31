Truck Driver Prevents Alleged Car Jacking

A truck driver had prevented an alleged attempted carjacking in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday morning.

According to police, the alleged carjacking attempt unfolded at around 7:40AM on Monday morning at the King and Collins street intersection.

A grey Mazda is alleged to have driven up the rear of a blue Audi which was stationary at traffic lights on King Street.

Police say two men then emerged from the Mazda armed with weapons before approaching the Audi.

The men are believed to have refused to give their information to the Audi driver before allegedly threatening him and stealing his keys.

"One of the men got inside the vehicle but was unable to start it,” a police spokesperson said.

A man driving a large truck is believed to have stopped in front of the Audi to prevent the two men from fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after where they arrested a 29-year-old and 37-year-old man.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

