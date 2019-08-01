Trucking Companies Could Cop BIG Fines for Bypassing the Toowoomba Bypass

Truckies and trucking companies be warned. If you consider bypassing the new Toowoomba Bypass you may want to think twice.

The toll fee of $22.85 will be a lot cheaper than fines that could await you for trying to avoid it.

Number plate recognition is expected to pick up prime movers still utilising the city’s James Street access and in doing so you could be penalised, with trucking companies facing fines of to $650 and drivers could lose demerit points.

The Toowoomba Bypass opens on September 8.

