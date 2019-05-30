TSL & TSLW

Round 10 kicks off this week for the Tasmanian State Football League, alongside the commencement of round 6 for the Tasmanian State Football League Womens.
You can catch the following games this weekend:
Friday, May 31
KGV Oval, Gleorchy
Glenorchy VS Clarence (Womens)
5:30pm start
Glenorchy VS Clarence (Mens)
7:30pm Start
Saturday, June 1
Kingston Twin Ovals
Tigers VS Lauderdale (Womens)
12:00pm start
Tigers VS Lauderdale (Mens)
2:00pm
Saturday, June 1
Windsor Park, Launceston
Launceston VS North Hobart (Womens)
12:00pm start
Launceston VS North Hobart
2:00pm start