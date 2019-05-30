TSL & TSLW

Round 10 kicks off this week for the Tasmanian State Football League, alongside the commencement of round 6 for the Tasmanian State Football League Womens.

You can catch the following games this weekend:

Friday, May 31

KGV Oval, Gleorchy

Glenorchy VS Clarence (Womens)

5:30pm start

Glenorchy VS Clarence (Mens)

7:30pm Start

Saturday, June 1

Kingston Twin Ovals

Tigers VS Lauderdale (Womens)

12:00pm start

Tigers VS Lauderdale (Mens)

2:00pm

Saturday, June 1

Windsor Park, Launceston

Launceston VS North Hobart (Womens)

12:00pm start

Launceston VS North Hobart

2:00pm start

Rug up, it looks like we're in for a chilly weekend!