Tubby's "Boring Story" Rescued By Joe Root's Wicket!

"Green knew it was a boring story!"

With England Captain Joe Root well set on Day three of the Adelaide test, our own Mark Taylor broke into a story which wasn't impressing James Brayshaw or Andy Lee. Thankfully for 'Tubs', Cam Green claiming Root's wicket saved our man!

"He took matters into his own hands!"

