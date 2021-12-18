Tubby's "Boring Story" Rescued By Joe Root's Wicket!

"Green knew it!"

Article heading image for Tubby's "Boring Story" Rescued By Joe Root's Wicket!

"Green knew it was a boring story!"

With England Captain Joe Root well set on Day three of the Adelaide test, our own Mark Taylor broke into a story which wasn't impressing James Brayshaw or Andy Lee. Thankfully for 'Tubs', Cam Green claiming Root's wicket saved our man!

LISTEN HERE: 

"He took matters into his own hands!"

Don't miss a ball of the Ashes on Triple M Cricket this summer!

18 December 2021

