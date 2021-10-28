Tubby Taylor On The Chances Of The Perth Test Going Ahead

Triple M Cricket’s newest member Mark “Tubby” Taylor discussed the chances of the Perth Ashes Test going ahead at Optus Stadium as scheduled on the 14th of January 2022.

"I’ve got my fingers crossed that the borders will open up between now and then and we can do the Perth Test match from Perth," Tubby said on Triple M Breakfast with Basil & Xavier.

He said his more immediate concern was getting to Brisbane for the opening Test.

"We’ve got the first Test coming up at December 8 in Brisbane, I’m not sure we’re gonna be able to get there either," he said.

Tubby also discussed joining the Triple M Cricket team, Ian Chappell and Ian Botham’s famous falling out, who will win the Ashes and more.

