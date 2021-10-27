Tubby Taylor Says Ben Stokes’ Inclusion Means There’s “No Excuses For Either Team” For This Ashes

Triple M Cricket’s newest member Mark “Tubby” Taylor has welcomed Ben Stokes’ Ashes inclusion, saying it now means there’s no excuses for either side.

"It puts to bed any sort of question that England couldn’t get their best team here, or things haven’t worked out well," Tubby said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"They’ve now got quarantine sorted out, they know where they gotta go, they know where their wives, partners and girlfriends have gotta go in between matches, and they’ve also now got their best team they could possibly pick.

"So there’s no excuses for either team, things will be ready by December 8, and may the best team win!"

Tubby also discussed joining the Triple M Cricket team, who will drink more beer out of him and Ian Botham, and more!

