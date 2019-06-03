Tucker Beathard Bares His Soul in New Song

Singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard is sharing one of the most honest songs of his career, “Find Me Here” (Warner Music Nashville), available to listen HERE.

Co-written and co-produced by Beathard, the unflinching track accompanies Beathard’s new “arena-country gold” (Rolling Stone) single “Better Than Me” and is the next song taken from the upcoming second chapter of his debut double album.

Watch the new video for “Find Me Here” below:

“This song is my confession to the man upstairs,” shared Beathard. “Because it’s such a vulnerable, personal and emotional song, the only way to fully capture that when recording it was by waiting till about 3 AM. That way I could fully get into that headspace, while my voice was tired as we recorded this as a live take with just me and a guitar.”



The first country artist to release a debut double album, singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard’s first installment, NOBODY’S EVERYTHING, was immediately praised for its “gritty” (Music Row) and honest nature.

A born road-warrior often playing upwards of 250 shows a year, Beathard recently wrapped his headlining RIDE ON 2019 TOUR that saw him back where he thrives the most, “playing music with a hard-country edge and plenty of heart” (Rolling Stone) and connecting with fans through his music.

Beathard just announced that he has signed a major recording deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard inked the contract following the independent release of NOBODY’S EVERYTHING and the second chapter will be released this year on Warner Music Nashville.

Tucker immediately turned heads as “one of country music’s hottest young acts” (Pitchfork) with his debut Top 5 breakout anthem “Rock On.” Between touring, Beathard, a prolific songwriter, can be found in the studio, writing, recording and playing his music.

