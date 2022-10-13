TURBO GONE? | The MASSIVE Ramifications From Des Hasler's Sacking At Manly

Des Hasler's controversial sacking at the Manly Sea Eagles could set off a mass player exodus at the club.

Channel Nine's Danny Weidler joined Triple M Breakfast on Friday morning and shared his insights on the situation.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Tom Trbojevic asks for a release," Weidler told Triple M Breakfast.

Weidler also discussed the possibility of Anthony Seibold taking over the head coaching role from the now-sacked Des Hasler; hear the full chat below.