TURBO GONE? | The MASSIVE Ramifications From Des Hasler's Sacking At Manly
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Getty Images
Des Hasler's controversial sacking at the Manly Sea Eagles could set off a mass player exodus at the club.
Channel Nine's Danny Weidler joined Triple M Breakfast on Friday morning and shared his insights on the situation.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Tom Trbojevic asks for a release," Weidler told Triple M Breakfast.
Weidler also discussed the possibility of Anthony Seibold taking over the head coaching role from the now-sacked Des Hasler; hear the full chat below.