Turn Your Heater Off, Warmer Winter Temps Are On The Forecast

Stepping out for morning walks around Riverway is getting even easier with winter temps easing off.

Over the weekend partly cloudy skies will see max temps in Townsville ranging from 25-26 and dropping down to only 15 and then only 16 from next Thursday.

Ayr locals will be slightly cooler with minimum temps of 14 expected for most of next week.

For Bowen the weekend will be partly cloudy with temps ranging from 14-25 before a low of 15 on Monday.

Meanwhile in Ingham it’ll be 16 degrees in the mornings from Saturday and into next week with max temps hitting 24-27.

Does this mean we can start using our pools again? Maybe not just yet…we are North Queenslanders after all.

