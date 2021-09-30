Turnbull Takes A Dig At Morrison’s Botched Diplomacy

Malcolm Turnbull is sticking it to the man, accusing his successor of defacing Australia’s reputation in the handling or rather lack of handing in the cancellation of the French submarine contract.

Despite his well wishes for the AUKUS deal, Turnbull has cried foul over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's re-routing of the underwater defence contract, putting Australia's national security at risk.

The National Briefing

Although refusing to take Morrison's calls, French President Emmanuel Macron has been on the phone to Turnbull along with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who slammed Australia for stabbing them in the back.

Talking to reporters at the National Press Club, Mr Turnbull said that "France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was,”

The Australian government has treated the French Republic with contempt. It won’t be forgotten. Every time we seek to persuade another nation to trust us, somebody will be saying, ‘Remember what they did to Macron? If they can throw France under a bus, what would they do to us?’”

Deeming it an "appalling episode in Australia’s international affairs” with dire consequences, Mr Turnbull said the government should have been more transparent with the French.

Meanwhile, Mr Turnbull is heading to Glasgow to attend a climate conference.

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference is one that the PM is expected to attend, but whether he does remains to be seen.

A critical summit addressing a global issue, it would also be an opportunity for Mr Morrison to demonstrate Australia's commitment to solidarity and trustworthiness.

However, as Mr Turnbull says, "history is made by those who turn up. If Mr Morrison decides not to go to Glasgow […] his absence will send a pretty strong message about his priorities"

