Turtley Terrific School Holiday Activity This Friday

It’s something that we’re lucky enough to call a regular occurrence on Townsville shores and it’s happening again this Friday.

You can be witness to the current Turtle Hospital patients making their way back out into the big blue.

Aramis, Saffron, and Thyme will all be heading back to the reef after time rehabilitating at Reef HQ.

It’s not just the release that you can check out- there’s a sand castle competition, face painting, giant games and more!

From 7:30am-8:45am this Friday get along to the Strand near the Kennedy Street intersection to see the release.

