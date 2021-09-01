Tweed Head Locals Continue Rallies To Move Border Closure Point

Tweed Heads locals are asking the NSW Premier to rethink her refusal to move the Covid border closure further south.

People who work over the border and families separated are growing tired of the closure with no cases currently in the area.

It comes as yesterday NSW officially ruled out the idea to move the unofficial border away from the area.

Warren Polglase from the Tweed Heads Chamber Of Commerce says it's time for common sense to prevail.

“The mental wellbeing and a lot of our businesses and their financial position is in a very dire position and they need some hope and some direction that we can get this lockdown lifted and the Queensland Premier can show some compassion to be able to lift some of the restrictions that are now on the border,” he said.

Tweed Head Shire Mayor Chris Cherry is backing the communities calls.

“People are hurting so much because you know we’ve got 10,000 workers here that don’t know if they’re going to have a job to go back to and that’s a very hard situation for a community like ours to be in,” she said.

Tensions have risen on the border in recent days.

Following the August 22nd freedom rally, locals gathered once more yesterday at Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Sleepy Hollow Vehicle Rest Area and Tweed Heads to protest the lockdown and border closure.

The Hollywood stuntman and protester Micheal Corrigan was a standout participant outside Tweed Byron Police District in Murwillumbah, who whilst egging the crowd on, asked them to respect the police.

He was fined for his outlandish behaviour at the August 22nd protest but it’s not known if he was fined for yesterday’s activity.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.