Tweed Paramedics To Join 24 Hour Strike

Tweed Heads Paramedics are set to join their NSW colleagues in striking today in a push for more staff, higher wages and better working conditions.

The Australian Paramedics Association have put a 24-hour ban on all staff movements including filling roster gaps across the state and non-urgent transfers.

The strike follows calls from overworked paramedics who are forced to leave their allocated stations to fill gaps across the state.

The understaffing has caused huge delays in emergency response times putting the safety of the public at risk.

The APA are also calling for pandemic pay for being on the frontline during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“We’re taking this action to fight for our safety, our communities’ safety, and our patients’ safety,” the Union write in a Facebook post.

“We all deserve better than a Premier who turns his back on a crisis.”

Paramedics are pushing for another 1,500 staff to fix staffing shortages and a pay rise of 2.5 percent.

While a small number of paramedics will be participating in today’s strike, nurses are set to take part in another 24-hour strike on Thursday.

Nurses are striking in a push for better pay, requesting a 4.75 percent pay rise and better patient to staff ratios.

