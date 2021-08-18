Tweed Residents Grapple With New South Wales Lockdown

More police have been deployed at checkpoints along the Queensland border in a bid to keep the deadly Covid-19 Delta strain from crossing into the state.

Twenty-five extra officers are stationed at Coolangatta while a further 25 are at posts out west. While essential workers are the only group granted to cross the border, come Friday they will also need to prove they’ve received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Tweed Head residents are frustrated as they remain under the newly imposed New South Wales lockdown. Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed she’s written to the NSW Premier asking for the border zone to start at the Tweed River.

“We can only ask. It would make life easier, but at the end of the day they are NSW residents but it will depend on what the NSW Premier will have to say,” she said.

Palaszczuk has warned drivers it’s likely there will be extended delays at the border on Wednesday.

