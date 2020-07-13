Twelve Defence Force Members Have Been Quarantined At RAAF Base Wagga Following Links To Cases Of Covid-19

Twelve Australian Defence Force personnel have been placed in medical isolation at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Wagga after visiting a hotel in Sydney linked to a number of Covid-19 cases.

The Defence members were at the hotel the day before they were to deploy on tasks related to Operation COVID-19 Assist. They have since been tested, with results still pending, but will remain in isolation for 14 days in line with directions of NSW Health for anyone who attended the hotel between July 3rd - 10th.

The remainder of the contingent sent from Sydney have also been directed to self-isolate as Defence consults with NSW Health.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the contingent and the base has not been locked down.

