Twelve People Arrested Over Death Of Eight-Year-Old Girl

Police have arrested another 12 people in relation to the death of an eight-year-old girl in Toowoomba.

The twelve people, who are all members of a religious group, are alleged to have deprived the young girl of life-saving diabetic medication as they believed God would heal her.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs died from complications linked to her diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in her family home in Rangeville on January 7.

According to police, Elizabeth’s parents deliberately withheld insulin for close to a week as they watched their daughter’s health deteriorate.

Elizabeth’s parents, Jason and Kerrie Struhs have since been charged with a number of torture offences, murder and failing to provide necessities of life.

The pair are yet to enter pleas and are set to face the Toowoomba Magistrates Court later in the month.

Emergency services were called to the home a full day after the eight-year-old’s death at around 5:30PM.

When questioned over why they waited a full day to contact police, church members claimed they believed Elizabeth would be resurrected.

Police on Tuesday arrested another 12 people on Tuesday in relation to the young girl’s death.

According to police, all 12 were alleged to have been present during Elizabeth’s death with a number of them alleged to have been praying to God and singing with the belief God would cure her.

The 12 arrests are believed to include three families who watched Elizabeth’s condition deteriorate over a six day period.

Five men and seven women were arrested by police including a 19-year-old man, two people in their sixties and the rest who are aged between 20 and 30 years of age.

The 12 people are a part of the religious group ‘The Saints’ who do not believe in western medicine.

The latest arrests are a part of Operation Uniform Music, which is comprised of homicide, child trauma and child protection investigators.

The 12 religious group members are set to face court today.

