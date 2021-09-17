Twenty Year Old Dies After Horror Highway Crash In Muchea

A twenty-year-old man has died after a car crash North East of Perth.

His grey Toyota Land cruiser was travelling south on Brand Highway, rolling several times before crashing in Muchea at about 5:55 am Thursday morning.

His vehicle was the only car involved in the crash.

Emergency Services tried to save the man but he sadly died at the scene.

Major Crash Detectives are conducting a thorough examination of the scene and are appealing to witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au

Dash-cam or mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the link https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/mucheafatalcrash.





