Twiggy Forrest Urges Tasmania To Get On Board Before It’s Too Late

The Gutwein government needs to step in soon if they are to jump on board the 'Twiggy' hydrogen powered train.

Mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has had his eyes cast on Tasmania's Bell Bay for the location of a 250-megawatt green hydrogen facility.

The Apple Isle has long been a part of Dr Forrest's clean energy dream to produce 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030, but inaction by the state government could see Tasmania miss out on riding that wave.

On Sunday, the Fortescue Metals Group boss, alongside the Queensland Premier announced a $1 billion plan to construct the world's largest hydrogen manufacturing facility in Central Queensland.

"This is the future," Dr Forrest said, "We will not allow the world to keep on cooking, we will not allow our children to inherit a much-less stable environment".

Talking to ABC Radio on Tuesday, Dr Forrest said the Tasmanian deal was still on the table, however the government needed to get a move on, before another state gets in first.

“The government is working hard to get us the power and I encourage it to keep power in Tasmania rather than sent it to Victoria,” he said.

“At this stage the government is aware of the scale of the opportunity and know I am serious about my investment"

“I have been waiting for an answer for a while now," Dr Forrest said, "It has been very slow and there are other opportunities in other parts of Australia.”

Dr Forrest made it quite clear that state leaders need to step up, or Tasmania will miss out on the 'green movement'.

