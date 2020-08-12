Twin Brothers Hear 'In The Air Tonight' By Phil Collins For The First Time And Minds Are Blown

- Rock NewsTwin Brothers Hear 'In The Air Tonight' By Phil Collins For The First Time And Minds Are Blown
You know the bit...
Image: YouTube
Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams have sent the internet into a meltdown after filming themselves listening to the Phil Collins' song 'In The Air Tonight' for the first time and their reaction is PRICELESS.
You can tell the boys rate the song as a tune, but as they get to the drum solo (you know the one) they explode with sheer joy!
Check out the full video below.