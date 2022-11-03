Twin Named As The Only Fatality Of Five-Car Crash In Adelaide

A 26-year-old woman has been identified as the only fatality of a five-vehicle collision in Adelaide’s north-west on Tuesday.

Erica Hoy died in the collision which also resulted in the hospitalisation of three others.

Ms Hoy was travelling in a red Toyota Prius with her boyfriend and twin sister when the car became involved in a five-car crash on the Port River Expressway at around 9:35PM on Tuesday evening.

Ms Hoy unfortunately passed away at the scene while her boyfriend and sister were transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

The pair are now believed to be in stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman who was driving a Kia Certo was also injured during the crash and transported to hospital with mild injuries.

According to witnesses, a woman was seen fleeing from her Holden Cruze shortly after the crash.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and managed to track the 38-year-old woman down before arresting her.

The woman has been charged with three counts of causing serious harm by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting police, failing to exchange details after an accident and causing death by dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old has since been denied bail and is set to face the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 3.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

