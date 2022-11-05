Twitter Launches Colossal Layoffs As Elon Musk Admits “Massive Drop In Revenue”

Experts are concerned about the repercussions of mass layoffs at Twitter.

Employees are reportedly waiting to hear whether they will remain with the social media giant following the multi-billion-dollar takeover made by Elon Musk.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Professor Colin Klein from the Australian National University said it's important those working on the algorithm and back-end stay on board:

"One of the services social media giants provide is actually this filtering and vetting either directing or at the algorithmic level," he explained. "And if lots of people involved in that are going to get fired it’s hard to see how that's going to have a good effect."

Just before the lay-offs, Twitter closed its offices around the world, allegedly asking employees to stay at home amid impending cutbacks.

As employees prepared themselves for their goodbyes, Musk on Thursday revealed brands had begun pulling their advertisements, leading to what he said was a “massive drop in revenue”.

Musk tweeted on Friday that the cuts were needed as “unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day”.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation, and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” Musk tweeted on Saturday morning.

“Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.” - Elon Musk

According to the ABC, an internal document said "roughly 50 per cent" of employees were affected.

The tech billionaire spent the week not only dumping employees, but also dissolving Twitter's board and firing its chief executive and top managers.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.