Two 12-Year-Old Girls Cause $2M Of Damages In Mareeba Arson Attack

Two 12-year-old girls were charged with arson after an automotive mechanic in the Tablelands was destroyed by fire.

The blaze, which sparked in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Mareeba’s Performance Motors, caused $2 million worth of damage.

One of the co-owners of the workshop, Lucy Dunn, told Channel 7 that little could be saved from the inferno.

“[We lost] stuff that we cannot replace... vehicle units, motorbike units, quads that were in the workshop.”

Kevin Dunn, the other co-owner, said seven cars owned by clients, his treasured Harley-Davidson motorcycle and expensive, specialised equipment were amongst the extensive list of losses caused by the fire.

