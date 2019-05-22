Two Adults, Child Taken To Hospital After Pimpama Crash

A woman has had to be cut free from a car after a crash at Pimpama this morning.

One vehicle flipped onto its side after two cars collided at the corner of Wharf Rd and Pimpama Jacobs Well Rd at 8am.

One person wasn't able to get out, and had to be rescued by fire crews.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everyone was safely out of the vehicles within an hour.

All up three people were taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions, including a woman with knee pain, a man with neck pain and a young child.

The child was only transported as a precaution.