Two arrested following border breach

About 1.30am on Friday 24 July a silver Holden Captiva and a blue Holden Calais approached the border checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Wolseley.

Police signaled for the vehicles to stop however both cars failed to do so and sped past police toward Bordertown. Police followed the cars for a short distance but lost sight of them on the Highway. Back up patrols were called in including the police helicopter PolAir.

The cars were briefly sighted at a petrol station at Keith before speeding off again toward Adelaide. The cars were again sighted just out of Tailem Bend and police activated their emergency lights in attempts to stop the cars, but they refused and a short pursuit ensued.

Thankfully patrols were waiting with road spikes on the Princes Highway, just near the Tailem Bend Hospital. The Holden Captiva was successfully spiked and came to a stop a short distance away, the Holden Calais stopped at this location as well.