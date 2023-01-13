Two Arrested Over Alleged Assault On Perth Bus Driver

Two people have been charged over a vicious attack on a bus driver in Perth on Thursday evening.

A teenager and a woman in her 30’s have been charged over the alleged assault of a female bus driver at the Victoria Park Transfer Station on Thursday.

Police have alleged that the attack unfolded at around 7:15PM on a bus travelling from Elizabeth Quay to Curtin University.

The bus was stopped at the Victoria Park Transfer Station while stopping to collect more passengers when a group of rowdy people boarded the bus.

Among the group was a 13-year-old male who is alleged to have spit on the bus driver and stolen her phone.

When the driver attempted to get her phone back, it is alleged that the 13-year-old kicked the woman before the 32-year-old woman struck the driver in the face.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they made several arrests.

The driver was treated at the scene before being transported to Royal Perth Hospital for further assessment.

Police have charged the 13-year-old with two counts of assaulting a public officer and stealing.

The teen is set to face the Perth Children’s Court today.

Police charged the 32-year-old woman with assaulting a public officer and she is set to face Perth Magistrates Court at the end of the month.

