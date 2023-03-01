Two Australian Beaches Named In Top 25 On The Planet

Two of Australia’s beaches have been named in the annual Trip Advisor Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best Beaches for 2023’.

Tripadvisor analysed millions of reviews from travellers across the nation from the past 12 months to determine the top 25 beaches on the planet.

According to Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor Sarah Firshein, the list of beaches is not limited to sunny, white-sanded beaches.

“As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," she said.

“But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean, the South Pacific and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland.

“So, whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand."

Among the top 15 beaches in the world are two popular Australian beaches including Cable Beach in Broome, WA and Manly Beach in Sydney, NSW.

Making it into the top 10 beaches in the South Pacific are Cable Beach in Broome, WA, Manly Beach in Sydney, NSW, Mooloolaba Beach in Mooloolaba, QLD, Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas, QLD and Whitehaven Beach in Whitsunday Island, QLD.

Check out the full list below…

