Two Brisbane Women To Face Court Over International Scam Worth $1.7 Million

Two women are set to face court on Friday over a scam that saw more than $1.7 million stolen from Australian and international victims.

The Brisbane women are alleged to have been involved in a cyber-scam network which used business email accounts, Facebook marketplace and fake superannuation accounts to steal money from victims.

The Australian Federal Police arrested a 27-year-old Sherwood woman and 35-year-old Durack woman on Thursday.

A 30-year-old Adelaide man and 26-year-old Melbourne man was also arrested in relation to the scam.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Investigators will allege that the syndicate opened 180 bank accounts to assist with the scam and sent money to the tune of $1 million to South Africa.

Contacts in South Africa are alleged to have provided the group with fraudulent documents including passports and driver’s licences in order to open the bank accounts.

The documents are alleged to have used the identities of several people, most of whom are living in South Africa.

The four people alleged to have been involved were arrested after police acted on several search warrants which saw investigators seize documentation including passports, driver’s licences, electronic devices and some luxury handbags.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.