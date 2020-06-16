Two Bulldogs Sidelined For Up To A Month

Former Western Bulldogs skipper Easton Wood will be sidelined for up to a month with a quad injury.

Wood and teammate Taylor Duryea have both suffered quad strains, and will both take around three to four weeks to recover.

“Easton and Taylor have minor strains to a muscle in their quad that is responsible for accelerations and kicking,” Western Bulldogs medical services manager Chris Bell said.

“Both players are on track to return to playing in the next 3-4 weeks.”

Teammate Ben Cavarra will also miss a couple of weeks with a broken hand sustained at training.

“Ben had his hand stood on during training on Saturday morning,” Bell said.

“This broke one of the bones in his hand, and he was required to have surgery that was completed yesterday. The surgery went well, but we expect Ben to miss the next 2-3 games.”