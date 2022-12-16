Two Camels Spotted Wandering The Streets Of Brisbane

Brisbane locals have been treated to a strange sight this morning after two camels were found wandering the streets in Aspley.

The two camels were believed to have escaped from a nearby nativity scene at the Bridgeman Baptist Church.

The animals were spotted by morning commuters wandering into traffic on Albany Creek Road at around 9AM this morning.

Many people stopped to take videos and photos of the animals as they strolled through the streets of Brisbane.

Onlookers contacted police who had no idea that the animals had escaped their enclosure.

Locals managed to contain the camels to a small area of grass where they remained until help arrived.

