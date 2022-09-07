Two-Car Collision Causes Major Delays On M1 During Peak Hour

Two children have been injured in a two-car crash on the Pacific Motorway on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Oxenford at around 7:35AM on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics treated two children under 10-years-old at the scene for whiplash.

The children were then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

Both children are believed to now be in stable condition.

The collision caused congestion on the motorway from Helensvale at around 8:15AM.

