Two Charged Over Death Of Baby At Daisy Hill Caravan Park

Police have arrested and charged a man and woman following the death of a baby at a Chatswood Road caravan park.

Emergency services were called out to the caravan park on Old Chatswood Road in Daisy Hill at around 6:45PM on June 14, 2021.

Paramedics had received reports of an unresponsive baby at the scene.

The five-week-old baby was transported Logan Hospital where he later passed away at around 8:30PM that evening.

Police launched an investigation into the child’s death establishing “Operation Tango Triandra” alongside Logan Child Protection, the Child Trauma Task Force and the Crime and Intelligence Command.

Investigators later executed a warrant at a Yatala property at around 7AM on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man at the home before arrested a 36-year-old woman at Zillmere.

Both the man and woman have been charged with murder.

The pair are set to face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

Investigators are urging anyone with information surround the child’s death to contact police.

