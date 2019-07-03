Two Darling Downs Teenagers Front Court After Incident Involving a 73-Year-Old Woman

A 73-year-old woman was pushed in a shopping centre car park, as a group of teenagers that included two from the Darling Downs stole her keys and car.

A 14-year-old Harristown girl and a 19-year-old Adare man were among the four offenders who also allegedly reversed into a police car and fled from officers in an incident at Browns Plains yesterday.

The group has been charged, with the teenagers to be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, while the Adare man will front court today.

