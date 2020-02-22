TWO DEAD: Fatal Crash Near Grafton

The road toll in the Coffs Clarence continues to rise following the death of two people north of Grafton on Saturday morning.

A Hyundai sedan and a B-double truck collided just after 3:30am on Summerland Way.

The driver and passenger of the sedan died at the scene. Police believe both occupants were French Nationals.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was uninjured and taken to Grafton hospital for mandatory testing.

Summerland Way remains closed near Dilkoon, with traffic to use the Pacific Highway as an alternative.

The latest crash brings to 2020 road toll in the Coffs Clarence Police District to 6 deaths.