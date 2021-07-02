Two Dead In Horror 24-hours On Victoria’s Roads

A horror 24-hours on Victoria's roads with a second motorcyclist killed and two more with life-threatening injuries.

A motorbike rider from Deer Park, died after a collision with a Hilux refrigerated van at the intersection of Ballarat Rd and Esmond St in Ardeer on Thursday around 5:30pm.

The 45-year-old rider had a pillion passenger with him, who was transported to hospital with suspected critical injuries.

Meanwhile a 51-year-old motorcyclist from Carrum Downs was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a car on Frankston-Dandenong Road around the same time.

A 44-year-old Seaford woman is assisting Victoria Police with their inquiries.

Earlier Thursday morning Matt Weegink died when he was struck off his motorbike in an alleged hit-and-run in Cranburn North

The 26-year-old was killed after his motorbike collided with a silver Holden Commodore on Thompsons Rd near Lancell Drive around 2am.

A Diamond Creek rider was also rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing with a Mitsubishi ute performing a U-turn at Dalton Rd in Thomastown about 7.30am the same day.

Anyone who witnessed the collisions or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

