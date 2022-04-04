Two Dead In NSW Snowy Mountains Helicopter Crash

Two people have died in a helicopter crash in the New South Wales' Snowy Mountains overnight.

Following a request from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, emergency crews discovered the wreckage about 11:55pm on Monday, some 200 metres east of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Kiandra Flats.

Commander of the Monaro Police District, superintendent John Klepczarek confirmed that two people had died at the scene, with authorities are now working to identify the victims.

"Due to the terrain and the conditions overnight not, much could be done as far as the investigation was concerned," he said.

"First light has revealed some leads that police may be able to utilise to identify the two persons in the helicopter but at this stage, we have no idea who they are."

"We are waiting for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to arrive to take over the investigation," Superintendent Klepczarek said.

Officers from Riverina Police District have established a crime scene, with specialist police launching an investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

