Two Dead Including Police Officer In Horrific Crash Near Mildura

A police officer and a motorists have been killed in a horrific crash in Victoria, near the NSW border.

Victoria Police allege an unmarked police unit and a ute collided in Red Cliffs - about 16km south of Mildura - on Kulyne Way, around 10pm Friday night.

A second senior officer sustained severe injuries in the head-on collision, while four others were left hospitalised - including three children.

Police say a third car was involved in the incident overnight.

"Sadly, a female senior constable died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"Her colleague, a male leading senior constable, was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. "The male driver of the utility also, sadly, died at the scene." The driver of the ute who passed away had two young children in the car. Both were taken to hospital, police say they sustained non-life threatening injuries. The third car, a driver and their child were also taken to hospital, being treated for minor injuries. Wayne Gatt from the Police Association said the state's force is now mourning the loss of another colleague, a "friend and protector, whose life was cut short in their duty to the community". "We would like to express our heartfelt sadness to the family of our member. Your sacrifice can't be measured. The impact of a tragedy like this ripples through the entire force," Gatt said in a statement. "To the colleagues and friends of our fallen member, days like today are the toughest we face in policing. "We are thinking of you, and we stand beside you always." Police opened investigations into the circumstances of what led to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

