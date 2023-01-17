Two Deaths And Multiple Injuries In Separate Road Incidents In Victoria

Several multi-vehicle crashes across Victoria have resulted in the deaths of at least two people on Tuesday morning.

A man has been hospitalised in critical condition and a woman has died following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection on Queens Road and Beenak Road at around 7:50AM this morning.

The male driver was airlifted to hospital to be treated for critical injuries, with another three people suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A child has been transported to the Royal Children’s Hospital while two adults were transported to Maroondah Hospital.

In a separate incident, a woman has died and two other have been injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection on Midland Highway and McLeod Street in Meredith at around 6AM.

The female victim passed away at the scene while two other people were transported to Geelong Hospital and Ballarat Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.