Cradle Mountain bushwalkers are being urged to be prepared when embarking on hikes after two separate rescues were made over the weekend.

During late Saturday afternoon, a bushwalker was disoriented after weather conditions made it difficult to locate track markers, they contacted police for help.

Two emergency rescues on Cradle Mountain

A short time later, emergency services were contacted in relation to a medical emergency, after a walker started suffering from chest pains in the Waterfall Valley Hut area.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called but had to turn around due to poor weather conditions.

Wilderness Paramedics from Ambulance Tasmania tended to the scene by reaching the bushwalker on foot.

They reached the bushwalker that had been suffering the medical episode the following morning, along with a person they had been hiking with, who paramedics found had mild hypothermia.

Both walkers were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Authorities are reminding walkers to be aware of the changing weather and climate conditions, and to call emergency services.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.