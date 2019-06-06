Fire Threat Easing As Wet Weather Hits

UPDATED: 4:44pm

A whole host of fires are currently keeping firefighters on their toes today around the South West.

WATCH AND ACT warnings have now been issued for the Jarrahwood townsite and for inside the Vasse Plantation, south-west of Busselton.

The strong winds are a big factor across the day today, with a severe weather warning for parts of the South West region, while storms are likely to hit from mid-afternoon.

JARRAHWOOD FIRE

Updated: 4:474pm

Due to rainfall in the area, the threat for fire has now downgraded to a WATCH AND ACT.

The warning is still issued for people in the area bounded by St Johns, Regalia, Baker and Jarrah Log Roads to the west, Smith and Cundinup South Roads to the east, Ashcroft and Formations Roads to the north, and Tycoon Road to the south, near the Jarrahwood townsite.

The fire is still not contained, however is moving slowly in a southerly direction.

Some roads may be affected including

Cundinup West Road and Cundinup South Road

Vasse Highway between Sues Road and Nannup Townsite

Mowen Road between Sues Road and Vasse Highway

Sues Road between Mowen Road and Brockman Highway

The Munda Biddi Trail is also closed between the Nannup townsite and the intersection of Claymore and Lidel Road.

People are being told to leave in towards Busselton on the Vasse Highway.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Geographe Leisure Centre, at the corner of Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Recreation Lane, West Busselton.

The cause of the fire is an escape from pine harvest debris burns, from a recent ignition on May 21st.

Full details here

VASSE PLANTATION

Updated 2:48pm

Due to rainfall and suppression actions from the firefighters, this fire has now been downgraded to a WATCH AND ACT.

The fire is burning slowly in a southerly direction towards Osmington Road and Mowen Road.

The fire itself started near Canebrake Road in Vasse Plantation and is currently not contained.

Again, some roads may be affected with some forest road tracks closed for the moment, while Mowen Road is closed from Sues Road to Jalbaragup Road.

The Munda Biddi Trail is also closed between Nannup townsite and the intersection of Claymore and Lidel Road.

People are being told to leave in a westerly direction towards Margaret River.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Geographe Leisure Centre, at the corner of Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Recreation Lane, West Busselton.

The cause of the fire is an escape from pine harvest debris burns from a recent ignition on May 22nd.

Full details here

FOREST GROVE FIRE

Updated: 3:42pm

This fire has now been given the ALL CLEAR.

The danger has now passed for people bounded by Caves Road, Forest Grove Road, Harrison Road and Calgadup Road in Forest Grove in the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River, however residents need to remain vigilant.

BEELERUP FIRE

Updated 10:44am

A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people north of Beelerup Road and east of Meotti Road in Beelerup in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

The fire started near the intersection of Beelerup Road and Bangadang Road in Beelerup.

Although there is no immediate danger, residents need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

The fire is currently stationary, contained and under control.

Full details here