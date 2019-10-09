Two Famous English Soccer WAGs Have Insane Instagram Beef And Wow, The Memes

There's a huge amount to unpack here, so we're just going to dive right in.

Late last night, Coleen Rooney - wife of former English captain Wayne Rooney - posted a lengthy statement to Instagram which, some might argue, had more suspense than half the Scandinavian dramas currently screening on SBS.

In the post, Rooney revealed that for several years, one of her friends had been selling stories to The Sun newspaper, stories they only could have had access to through her private Instagram account.

To prove her point, Rooney says, she "blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account".

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper," she continued. "And you know what, they did!

"The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

Here's her full statement:

Enter the second player in this game: Rebekah Vardy, wife of fellow English soccer player Jamie Vardy.

In case you're not across the WAG scene in the UK, Triple M's Seb Costello has a pretty neat explanation on who is who in this game.

Listen below:

So now you're all caught up, it's time for the memes.

