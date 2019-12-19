Two Firefighters Tragically Killed Near Buxton Named As Geoffrey Keaton And Andrew O'Dwyer

Two firefighters who tragically lost their lives on the Green Wattle fireground last night have been named as Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer.

The NSW Rural Fire Service shared photos of the two men, who died in a motor vehicle accident near Buxton in south western Sydney.

Mr Keaton, 32, joined the service in 2006, and is the deputy captain of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr O'Dwyer, 36, is a member of the Horsley Park Brigade having joined the service in 2003.

They each leave behind a young child.

Both volunteer firefighters, Mr Keaton and Mr O'Dwyer were battling a blaze at Buxton when a tree came down in front of their truck, causing it to roll.

Three other members of their brigade were injured in the crash and are currently being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

All three are in stable conditions.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said that the tragedy "hurts everyone to the core" while Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said it was a "black armband day".

"NSW has tragically lost two heroes," said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

From everyone at Triple M: Thank you for your service. Vale.