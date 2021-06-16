Two Gold Coast Men Break Into Chemist Before Fleeing In Stolen Range Rover

Two Gold Coast chemists were broken into on Wednesday morning.

Queensland Police said two men unsuccessfully tried to smash their way into the West Burleigh Road chemist just before 4AM, fleeing in a stolen white Range Rover.

Twenty minutes later, the duo arrived at a Leo Graham Way, Oxenford chemist, where they used a hammer to break the front glass door open before heading to the dispensary section of the store.

Staff said they found it difficult to tell whether anything had been stolen.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

Crimewatch Gold Coast - Wednesday June 16

