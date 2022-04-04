Two Homes Burn Down During Family BBQ In Brisbane's Southeast

Two homes in Brisbane’s southeast have been destroyed after a blaze broke out during a family BBQ.

All of the people inside the family homes escaped the blaze with one man suffering from minor burns to his hands.

Emergency fire crews were called to the scene following reports of a blaze across two homes on Gillan Street at around 2PM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found one of the homes completely engulfed in flames while only parts of the second home were on fire.

Resident of one of the homes, 69-year-old Dean Foote said that he attempted to put out the blaze with a hose but was unable to contain the flames which spread throughout the home “within minutes”.

“I tried to put water on the back corner as it approached my house but I couldn’t stand the heat,” Mr Foote told the Courier Mail.

Mr Foote said they were still in the process of recovering following the Brisbane floods and that he has now lost at least three quarters of his home.

We have just recovered from a flood, everyone in the street was flooding, it’s tragic,” he said.

“It’s surreal. A Sunday afternoon you don’t expect an accident to be so devastating.”

According to QFES acting Inspector Mark Crowe, there was nine people enjoying a BBQ at the home when the blaze broke out.

“It was a highset Queenslander and it has been totally destroyed,” he said.

The intensity of the fire has caused damage to a neighbouring house, significant damage to a house next door.”

Acting inspector Crowe said there was a natural gas leak at the home which contributed to the blaze as well as a number of gas bottles which exploded during the fire.

“We did have gas leaking and burning for quite a while,” he said.

“Once we extinguished that the gas continued to leak until we had gas services on scene to shut the gas off.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

