Two in Serious Condition After Car Crashes Into Tree

A man and woman, both aged in their forties, were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital by the Toowoomba’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree at Halliford near Dalby last night.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene just before 6pm.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic assisted with treatment of the patients, while they were freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

After the patients were cut free from the vehicle, they were flown to Toowoomba Hospital.

The male driver and his female passenger were both in a serious condition.

