Two Injured After Car Rollover at Bemerside

No life-threatening injuries

Article heading image for Two Injured After Car Rollover at Bemerside

Two people have been injured after a car rollover at Bemerside near Ingham.

Police believe a black ute lost control of the car and rolled off the road before crashing into shrubs beside the road.

Queensland ambulance services were called to Fulton Drive, just before 2 pm on Wednesday, where they were treating the driver and the passenger.

A spokesperson for QLD Ambulance services confirmed that the women suffered head injuries.

22 September 2021

