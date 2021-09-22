Two Injured After Car Rollover at Bemerside
No life-threatening injuries
Two people have been injured after a car rollover at Bemerside near Ingham.
Police believe a black ute lost control of the car and rolled off the road before crashing into shrubs beside the road.
Queensland ambulance services were called to Fulton Drive, just before 2 pm on Wednesday, where they were treating the driver and the passenger.
A spokesperson for QLD Ambulance services confirmed that the women suffered head injuries.
