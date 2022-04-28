Two Injured In Nasty Fall At A Central Coast School

A student and staff member are being treated in hospital after a nasty accident at the Woy Woy campus of Brisbane Water Secondary.

Emergency crews responded to calls at Edward St around midday on Wednesday, when a student had fallen from the balcony.

Local police said officers were on the scene after the 17-year-old male student fell from a college balcony, landing on a 35-year-old male teacher. A CareFlight helicopter flew in for the school emergency, while ambulance teams were on the ground assisting the freak accident.

The student suffered injuries to his chest and ankle, and was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a stable but serious condition.

The teacher was driven to Gosford Hospital after sustaining neck and head injuries, he is in a stable condition.

No further investigation was required, as officers conducted interviews at the scene.

