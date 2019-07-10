Two kids charged into the alleged forced entry of post boxes in Earlville.

A Manunda boy and a Cooya Beach girl, both aged 11 have been charged as part of ongoing investigations into the forced entry of numerous post boxes at an Earlville post office complex earlier this week.

It will be alleged the pair were part of a larger group of youths who targeted the Mulgrave Road facility early on Tuesday morning. Dozens of post boxes were damaged, and items of mail destroyed or stolen during the incident.

Cairns Property Crime Squad officers located the pair at addresses in Manunda late yesterday afternoon.

They were charged with a total of 10 offences including entering premises and committing an indictable offence, wilful damage, theft of mail and tampering with mail.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.