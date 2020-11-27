Two Local Legends Going Above And Beyond For Men's Mental Health, This Weekend!
Swimming laps!
If you're down near Scarborough beach this Sunday, keep an eye out for two guys doing really great things for men's mental health.
Lockie O’Donoghue and his mate started a not for profit organisation called 20 Talk, after two of their mates took their own lives in a short space of time.
They are swimming laps of Scarborough Pool until they reach a distance of 20km, to raise money and awareness for the cause, helped and coached along the way by the legend Shelley Taylor-Smith.
The Holden Club will be down there for a bit of eye candy, and a bar (obviously!) to encourage men of all generations to talk about how they’re feeling.
The boys have also set up a Go-Fund Me page, to hopefully raise much needed funds for this important cause.
If you're down there, make sure to give the lads a cheer. Awesome work!
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14
