Two Major Economic Boosts For WA’s Sports Entertainment Sector

Multi-million dollar projects

Article heading image for Two Major Economic Boosts For WA’s Sports Entertainment Sector

Source: Government Of Western Australia, HBF Park

Two brand new facilities located in Perth will be injected into Western Australia's soccer community for sports entertainment. 

The build on the State Football Centre in Perth's Queens Park is currently underway, with both the state and federal governments contributing $16 million to the facility. It’s slated for completion in 2023 and will house special events for up to 2000 spectators. 

Meanwhile, the HBF Park Stadium will get a $35 million facelift in time for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Perth
Perth Stadium
Soccer
Western Australia
